Rep. Jim Himes votes to censure Texas Rep. Al Green for outburst during Trump address

The U.S. House of Representatives voted Thursday to censure Rep. Al Green (D-Texas) for his outburst during President Donald Trump's address to Congress Tuesday night.

Green was removed from the chamber for the remainder of the speech.

Thursday's vote was 224-198, with 10 Democrats joining every Republican in voting yes on the censure resolution.

Connecticut's Fourth District Rep. Jim Himes was one of the 10 Democrats to vote to approve the measure.

Himes released a statement about his decision after the vote.

“In 2009, I voted to hold Congressman Joe Wilson accountable for yelling ‘you lie’ at President Obama during his State of the Union Address. Today, I voted to censure Congressman Al Green for a much larger disruption. Unlike my Republican colleagues and President Trump, I believe that rules, decorum, and accountability are important regardless of political party and beliefs. If we cannot stand on principle and act with the seriousness our nation deserves, our government will devolve further into the kindergarten it has already become.”