Lawmakers vote to give striking workers unemployment benefits; expand childcare

Democratic lawmakers said they continued to get closer on a budget deal Friday as they also juggled other key votes in the final days of the legislative session.

Those included a House vote on a bill to give striking workers unemployment compensation, despite a veto threat from Gov. Ned Lamont, and a Senate bill to create an endowment to fund childcare.

The childcare expansion was a key budget priority for both Democrats and Lamont.

“On the spending side, it looks like we’ve reconciled all the numbers and now it’s just a matter of going through those 20 to 25 line items,” Rep. Matt Ritter (D-House Speaker) said about budget talks Friday.

In the same conversation with reporters, Ritter defended moving forward with a vote on giving striking workers unemployment compensation after two weeks on the picket line.

He said members of his caucus, who approved the bill 87-59, wanted to take a stance.

“It's a big policy implication for a large swath of the caucus on an issue that they feel passionate about,” he said.

The bill also cleared the Senate earlier this month, but Lamont has maintained he’ll veto it.

“I think it sends a terrible signal, I really do,” Lamont said Wednesday. He also vetoed a similar plan last year that used a new fund and not unemployment benefits.

Republicans share the governor's concern.

Rep. David Rutigliano (R-Trumbull) noted businesses pay into the unemployment fund and raised concerns this bill could deplete that account.

The state had to borrow nearly $1 billion from the federal government to replenish the fund amid the 2008 recession.

“The fund is for people who lose their jobs when it was not their fault, so I think we should remember what it took to get the fund into a good place,” Rutigliano said.

Rep. Vincent Candelora (R-Minority Leader) voiced frustration that Democrats would endure a lengthy debate on the bill while other priority bills were ready for votes.

“You can only irritate the minority for so long where things can blow up and leadership can lose control very quickly,” he said.

Meanwhile, Senate Democrats said the creation of a childcare endowment, another priority for all sides in budget talks.

“I'm just so excited that – I cannot begin to tell you how important I know this is,” Rep. Ceci Maher (D-Wilton) said.

The endowment is modeled after Lamont’s proposal, creating a new account funded by surplus money each year.

The bill calls for as much as $300 million to be placed into an account each of the next two years overseen by the state treasurer.

The Office of Policy and Management will determine in June how much surplus funding is available.

Republicans objected to the plan because it creates a new account sitting outside of the spending cap.

They said any funding should be included in the budget.

“We need to stay within those guardrails, and we agreed in a bipartisan fashion in this chamber and downstairs six years ago or seven years ago to do that,” Rep. Eric Berthel (R-Watertown) said.