Trump Impeachment Trial Live Updates: Defense Team Begins Arguments

Former President Donald Trump's legal team will take to the Senate floor Friday after two days of an emotional presentation by House impeachment managers centered on chilling video of the Capitol siege.

Trump’s lawyers plan to argue their client’s innocence on multiple fronts. Their main arguments include that the trial is unconstitutional, that the insurrectionists who broke into the Capitol did so on their own accord and that Trump's rhetoric to supporters was common political speech protected under the First Amendment.

The defense lawyers will also have up to 16 hours over two days to plead their case, but they are expected to keep their arguments short. A Trump adviser said Thursday that they are expected to wrap up their defense in less than a day.

Once the defense's presentation is finished, senators will have time to submit written questions to both sides.

Here are the latest developments in the Senate impeachment trial:

Senate Chaplain Opens Trial With Prayer Urging Lawmakers to Do 'What Is Best for America'

Senate Chaplain Barry Black opens the fourth day of former President Donald Trump's impeachment trial with a prayer reminding lawmakers they are non-partisan jurors and urged them to do "what is best for America."

"Lord, infuse them with the spirit of nonpartisan patriotism" -- Senate Chaplain Barry Black's prayer begins the Trump defense portion of the #ImpeachmentTrial

GOP Senators, Also Impeachment Jurors, Met With Trump Legal Team to Discuss 'Strategy'

Republican Sens. Lindsey Graham, Ted Cruz and Mike Lee met with Trump’s legal team behind closed doors for more than an hour on Thursday, NBC News reports.

Graham was spotted leaving the meeting, saying, "See you tomorrow."

The meeting raised eyebrows, as senators who will be voting on whether to convict Trump were also strategizing with his legal team. But they're just following in the footsteps of Mitch McConnell, who as Senate majority leader during Trump's first impeachment trial said he was "coordinating with the White House counsel."

"There will be no difference between the president's position and our position as to how to handle this," McConnell, R-Ky., said at the time.

After a Widely Criticized Opening Statement, Trump Defense Team Will Try to Cleanup

All eyes will be on Bruce Castor, the attorney who delivered a rambling argument on Tuesday that Republican senators criticized as perplexing, “disorganized” and “random." Trump, too, was furious over the performance of his defense team as he watched the proceedings from his Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Florida, according to a person familiar with his thinking who spoke on condition of anonymity to describe a private conversation.

On Friday, Castor will get a second chance. After the Democrats’ video presentation on Wednesday, he said the images “would have an emotional impact on any jury, but there are two sides of the coin and we haven’t played ours.”

At least one key senator had advice for the lawyers on Thursday.

Maine Sen. Susan Collins, a Republican who has been harshly critical of Trump’s role in the riots, said she hopes Trump’s lawyers will be “as specific as the House managers were — who went through the evidence, provided legal arguments and gave a very thorough presentation.”

Day 2 Highlights: Dems End Opening Arguments in Trump Trial

House managers leading the second impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump wrapped up their case Thursday. Here are the top moments you may have missed.

Donald Trump incited a deadly attack on the U.S. Capitol, put his own vice president in danger and later expressed solidarity with rioters who attempted to overturn the 2020 election in his name, Democrats argued Thursday as they wrapped up opening arguments in Trump's impeachment trial.

Over two days of testimony, the Democrats asserted that Trump deliberately ordered his supporters to "fight like hell" and “go by very different rules” or they “wouldn't have a country anymore." They bolstered their case with accounts from the rioters themselves, some of whom said they were acting on Trump's orders.

The former president's defense team insists Trump's speech near the White House was protected under the First Amendment. And they argue he shouldn't be on trial in the Senate because he is no longer in office — an argument Democrats reject.

“The First Amendment does not create some superpower immunity from impeachment,” said Rep. Jamie Raskin, a Maryland Democrat who is leading the prosecution. “If you don’t find this a high crime and misdemeanor today, you have set a new terrible standard for presidential misconduct.”

