2020 Presidential Race

Mike Bloomberg Spent Over $1 Billion on Presidential Campaign

Bloomberg spent $453 million on television ads

Democratic presidential candidate former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg speaks during a news conference on Tuesday, March 3, 2020, in Little Havana, a neighborhood in Miami.
AP Photo/Brynn Anderson

New FEC reports released Monday reveal that former 2020 candidate Mike Bloomberg spent over $1 billion on his brief presidential bid. 

The reports show that he spent a total of $1,051,783,859.43 through March of this year. Bloomberg, one of the richest men in the world, didn't accept individual contributions during his bid and instead self-funded his campaign.

According to Advertising Analytics, Bloomberg spent $453 million on television ads and at least $82 million on digital ads.

This article tagged under:

2020 Presidential Racemike bloomberg
