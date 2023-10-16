NBC News to host the third Republican presidential primary debate in Miami

NBC News will host the third Republican presidential primary debate in Miami on Nov. 8.

The debate, to be held at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County, will air from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET on the television, streaming and digital platforms of NBC News, including streaming on NBCNews.com. The moderators and the format will be announced later.

Seven candidates were onstage at the second debate in California last month. It is not clear how many will qualify again, because the Republican National Committee has raised the polling and donor thresholds for the third contest.

To qualify, candidates must have campaign contributions from at least 70,000 unique donors. They must also register at least 4% in two national polls or in one national poll and one early-state poll that meets the RNC's polling requirements. Qualifying candidates must also pledge to support the eventual GOP nominee.

Former President Donald Trump, who remains the front-runner in the polls, did not attend the first two debates. His campaign has called for all future debates to be canceled so the RNC can "refocus its manpower and money" on defeating Democrats in 2024.

