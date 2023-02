New Britain Mayor Erin Stewart has announced she is seeking re-election.

In a video posted to Twitter on Wednesday, she said she filed her candidacy to seek re-election because "the work's not done just yet."

I’m running for Mayor, New Britain! 💛



Today I filed my candidacy to seek re-election. The work’s not done just yet.



Mark it down, election day is Tuesday November 7, 2023 are you with me? #teamstewart #reelecterin



Donate today: https://t.co/Z4xt6VeCCb pic.twitter.com/jFQ3vqFUfn — Mayor Erin Stewart (@erinstewartct) February 1, 2023

Stewart was elected in 2013 and is currently in her fifth term. She is the city's longest-serving Republican mayor.