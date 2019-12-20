Pelosi, Trump Agree to State of the Union Address on Feb. 4

State of the Union

President Donald Trump has been invited to deliver the State of the Union to a joint session of Congress on Feb. 4.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi sent a letter to the president on Friday, two days after the Democratic-led House voted to impeach Trump.

“In the spirit of respecting our Constitution, I invite you to deliver your State of the Union address before a Joint Session of Congress,” Pelosi wrote.

White House spokesman Hogan Gidley said later Friday that Trump accepted the date proposed by the speaker to deliver the address at the U.S. Capitol, NBC News reported.

The House approved two articles of impeachment against Trump on Wednesday. A date for the Senate impeachment trial has not yet been set.

