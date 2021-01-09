People in Conn. React to Call For Trump to Resign or Face Impeachment

President Trump could face impeachment hearings for the second time in just over a year. On Friday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said the House of Representatives will begin evaluating the Impeachment of President Trump if he does not resign.

Reacting to Wednesday’s events, where rioters overtook the U.S. Capitol, Pelosi issued a statement that read in part:

“It is the hope of members that the president will immediately resign. But if he does not, I have instructed the Rules Committee to be prepared to move forward with Congressman Jamie Raskin’s 25th Amendment legislation and a motion for impeachment.”

The idea of impeachment has been met with a strong but mixed reaction around the country and here in Connecticut.

“At this point, I would support it for sure,” said Jacob Herz of Mansfield. “I think that impeaching the president would actually be a good idea.”

With Trump’s term coming to a close in a matter of days, not everyone agrees with impeachment.

“I don’t think it’s worth it,” said Saudi Gafor of Newington. “We’re two weeks away from the inauguration. I think we should just wait. Wait it out and let it go.”

If it does happen, Trump would become the first President to be impeached by the House twice. UConn Associate Professor of Political Science Ronald Schurin explains the process and said there are several reasons the House of Representatives may pursue this.

“One is to simply go on record and have the members of Congress say, 'what happened last week cannot stand,'” said Shurin.

Despite having less than two weeks remaining in Trump’s presidential term, Schurin said the process could continue beyond that.

“Impeachment can begin the process and continue after the president is already out of office,” he explained.

According to an early proposal of impeachment papers, obtained by NBC News, it contains one article: incitement of insurrection. A conviction could ensure Trump is not allowed to hold political office again.

“It is in essence taking Donald Trump out of political activity thereafter,” said Shurin.

The articles of impeachment could be introduced in the House as early as this coming week. As for the Senate, it is not in session until Jan. 19, the day before Joe Biden’s inauguration. The Senate could return earlier but only upon unanimous consent.