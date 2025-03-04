Live updates: Trump addresses Congress for first time since return to White House

What to Know
- President Donald Trump is on Capitol Hill Tuesday night to deliver a joint address to Congress, the first of his second administration.
- The speech comes on the day Trump launched his promised tariffs against America’s three biggest trading partners, drawing immediate retaliation from Mexico, Canada and China and sending financial markets into a tailspin.
- Trump is expected to focus on immigration in Tuesday's address, and some surveys show Americans have a more favorable opinion of his approach on immigration than on other issues.
- The White House said the theme for Trump’s speech is “renewal of the American dream.”
- Many Democratic lawmakers will wear blue and yellow ties and scarves to Trump's address in a show of support for Ukraine, in response to Trump's aggressive Oval Office meeting last week with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
- Trump's joint address also comes amid chaos sown by massive federal government layoffs orchestrated by billionaire Elon Musk and the newly created Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).
- Sen. Elissa Slotkin of Michigan will deliver Democrats' response to Trump's joint address. Sen Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., will also be giving his own response, something he’s done in past.
