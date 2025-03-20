The Trump Administration

The latest news on Donald Trump's presidency
Trump administration
Live Updates

Live updates: Trump set to sign executive order shuttering the Education Department

Secretary Linda McMahon recently cut its workforce in half in the first step toward fulfilling Trump's goal of dismantling the agency.

By NBC Staff

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

What to Know

  • President Donald Trump is expected to sign an executive order Thursday to close the Education Department
  • President Jimmy Carter established the department in 1979 after Congress passed the Department of Education Organization Act in bipartisan votes.
  • A coalition of 21 Democratic attorneys general filed a lawsuit last week arguing any attempt by Trump to eliminate the department is unlawful.

President Donald Trump is set to sign an executive order shuttering the Education Department. Follow live updates below.

This article tagged under:

Trump administration
Dashboard
Newsletters Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us