Live updates: Trump addresses meme coin investors; DHS gives Harvard roadblock

What to Know President Donald Trump held a private event at his golf club in Virginia last night for investors in his meme coin, drawing bipartisan criticism from lawmakers and ethics concerns from watchdog groups about using his office for personal gain.

The Supreme Court ruled that Trump can fire top officials at independent agencies while noting that its ruling does not apply to the Federal Reserve. Trump frequently directs his economic criticism at Fed chair Jerome Powell.

The Trump administration on Thursday halted Harvard’s ability to enroll international students amid an ongoing standoff between the government and the Ivy League school.

Japan's Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba said Friday that he held telephone talks with Trump and agreed to hold “productive" discussions at an upcoming tariff talks between the two sides.

Trump held a private event at his golf club in Virginia last night for investors in his meme coin. Follow along for live updates.