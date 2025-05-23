Live updates: Trump addresses meme coin investors; DHS gives Harvard roadblock

The Trump Administration

The Supreme Court ruled yesterday that Trump can fire top officials at independent agencies.

By NBC Staff

US President Donald Trump during a meeting with Cyril Ramaphosa, South Africa’s president, not pictured, in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, US, on Wednesday, May 21, 2025. Ramaphosa said “We are essentially here to reset the relationship between the United States and South Africa.” Photographer: Jim Lo Scalzo/EPA/Bloomberg via Getty Images

What to Know

  • President Donald Trump held a private event at his golf club in Virginia last night for investors in his meme coin, drawing bipartisan criticism from lawmakers and ethics concerns from watchdog groups about using his office for personal gain.
  • The Supreme Court ruled that Trump can fire top officials at independent agencies while noting that its ruling does not apply to the Federal Reserve. Trump frequently directs his economic criticism at Fed chair Jerome Powell.
  • The Trump administration on Thursday halted Harvard’s ability to enroll international students amid an ongoing standoff between the government and the Ivy League school.
  • Japan's Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba said Friday that he held telephone talks with Trump and agreed to hold “productive" discussions at an upcoming tariff talks between the two sides.

