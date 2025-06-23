What to Know
- President Trump has mused about the possibility of “regime change ″ in Iran, despite administration officials earlier indicating they wanted to restart talks with Iran.
- Iran says it “reserves all options,” which could include targeting U.S. bases in the region or disrupting global trade by closing the Strait of Hormuz.
- Trump has warned of additional strikes if Tehran retaliates against U.S. forces.
- Trump and his NATO counterparts are due to gather Tuesday for a summit that could unite the world's biggest security organization around a new defense spending pledge or widen divisions among the 32 allies.
Iran warned the United States that its military now has a “free hand” to attack American targets in the wake of the Trump administration’s massive strikes on Iranian nuclear sites on Sunday. Follow along for live updates.