The Trump Administration

The latest news on Donald Trump's presidency
Trump administration
Live Updates

Live updates: Israel and Iran trade new strikes as U.S. braces for retaliation

The summit comes at a critical moment, following the U.S. strike on Iranian nuclear sites this past Saturday.

By NBC Staff

President Donald Trump said June 21, 2025 the US military has carried out a “very successful attack” on three Iranian nuclear sites, including the underground uranium enrichment facility at Fordo.
CARLOS BARRIA/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

What to Know

  • President Trump has mused about the possibility of “regime change ″ in Iran, despite administration officials earlier indicating they wanted to restart talks with Iran.
  • Iran says it “reserves all options,” which could include targeting U.S. bases in the region or disrupting global trade by closing the Strait of Hormuz.
  • Trump has warned of additional strikes if Tehran retaliates against U.S. forces.
  • Trump and his NATO counterparts are due to gather Tuesday for a summit that could unite the world's biggest security organization around a new defense spending pledge or widen divisions among the 32 allies.

Iran warned the United States that its military now has a “free hand” to attack American targets in the wake of the Trump administration’s massive strikes on Iranian nuclear sites on Sunday. Follow along for live updates.

This article tagged under:

Trump administration
Dashboard
Newsletters Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us