What to Know
- President Donald Trump is set to speak today with his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, in what the U.S. president said is an attempt to stop the “bloodbath” of the war in Ukraine.
- The House Budget Committee advanced Trump’s multitrillion-dollar domestic policy package Sunday night, two days after a group of conservatives voted to reject it.
- Pope Leo XIV and Vice President JD Vance met ahead of US-led diplomatic flurry to reach a ceasefire in Ukraine
Trump is set to implore Putin to end the "bloodbath" in Ukraine in a high-stakes phone call. Follow along for live updates.