Live updates: President Trump meets with Syrian leader in Saudi Arabia

President Donald Trump will head to Qatar later today as he continues his four-day trip to the Middle East

By NBC Staff

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA – MAY 14. US President Donald Trump (C) meets with Syrian President Ahmed al-Shara (L) along with the Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud (R) during the first leg of his three-country Middle East tour in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on May 14, 2025.
Bandar Al-Jaloud/Saudi Royal Court/Handout/Anadolu via Getty Images

What to Know

  • President Donald Trump's Middle East trip began with a second day in Saudi Arabia before he heads off in Qatar.
  • The administration is coming under increasing scrutiny over its plan to accept a luxury jet from Qatar to be used as Air Force One which Trump defended on Truth Social yesterday, arguing it would be foolish not to accept the plane.
  • On Capitol Hill, Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is scheduled to testify before Congress for the first time since his confirmation hearing. Kennedy will be testifying in both the House and Senate about the White House budget proposal.

President Donald Trump will head to Qatar later today as he continues his four-day trip to the Middle East. Follow along for live updates.

Trump administration
