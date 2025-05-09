The Trump Administration

The latest news on Donald Trump's presidency
Trump administration
Live Updates

Live updates: Justice Sonia Sotomayor urges lawyers to ‘stand up' amid Trump tumult

The Trump administration struck a trade deal with the U.K. on Thursday.

By NBC Staff

Donald Trump
Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

What to Know

  • President Donald Trump announced that his administration struck a trade deal with the United Kingdom — the first agreement the United States has reached since he imposed sweeping tariffs on trading partners.
  • Trump said Thursday night he will appoint Fox News host Jeanine Pirro as interim U.S. attorney for Washington, D.C.
  • Liberal Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor urged lawyers tonight to “stand up” at a time when the profession is under attack from the Trump administration.

Liberal Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor urged lawyers Thursday night to “stand up.” Follow along for live updates.

This article tagged under:

Trump administration
Dashboard
Newsletters Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us