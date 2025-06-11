The Trump Administration

The latest news on Donald Trump's presidency
Live Updates

Live updates: Musk shares regrets; Newsom blasts Trump over immigration tactics

California Gov. Gavin Newsom ripped President Donald Trump in remarks last night over the federal response to the Los Angeles protests.

By NBC Staff

Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

What to Know

  • Elon Musk says he now "regrets" some of his social media posts about President Donald Trump after major fallout.
  • California Gov. Gavin Newsom delivered a scathing address last night that took aim at Trump’s federalization of the National Guard and use of Marines to quell protests in Los Angeles.
  • May's inflation report is expected to provide the most definitive look yet at whether U.S. companies are passing the cost of higher import duties on to customers.
  • The U.S. and China have reached an agreement on trade, representatives from both sides said after a second day of high-level talks in London.

Newsom ripped Trump in remarks last night over the federal response to the Los Angeles protests. Follow along for live updates.

This article tagged under:

