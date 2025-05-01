The Trump Administration

Live updates: Trump puts market struggles on Biden as economy shrinks under his watch

A bipartisan effort to undo the tariffs Trump imposed on most countries failed in the Senate.

By NBC Staff

  • A bipartisan measure that sought to undo the sweeping tariffs President Donald Trump imposed on most countries this month failed in the Senate. The vote ended in a 49-49 tie.
  • The White House said it signed an economic partnership with Ukraine that includes an agreement on the ownership and extraction of natural resources from the war-torn nation.
  • Former Vice President Kamala Harris returned to the national spotlight with a speech in San Francisco, where she criticized Trump's agenda.

