Live updates: Wisconsin and Florida host the first major elections of Trump's second term

Tuesday’s Wisconsin Supreme Court race marks the second time in two years that the bench’s ideological majority will be at stake.

By NBC Staff

President Donald Trump walks towards Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House on March 28, 2025 in Washington, DC. Trump is headed to Mar-a-lago in Palm Beach, Florida for the weekend.
Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

What to Know

  • Tuesday's race is for a swing seat on the Wisconsin Supreme Court, a technically nonpartisan election that has drawn at least $90 million in spending. 
  • Tuesday’s Wisconsin Supreme Court race marks the second time in two years that the bench’s ideological majority will be at stake.
  • Polls close at 7 p.m. ET in Florida’s 6th District and 8 p.m. ET in the 1st District, which is in the central time zone. And polls in Wisconsin close at 9 p.m. ET.

The first major elections of President Donald Trump’s second term will take place on Tuesday. Follow along for live updates.

