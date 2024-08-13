Primary elections Tuesday to draw out voters for Congressional, state races

Primary day is Tuesday and voters across the state will head to the polls and cast their ballots.

Several districts have nomination battles for Congress or the state legislature, and there is a big race for registered Republicans, who can vote on their nominee for the U.S. Senate.

Heading into the Republican Primary for U.S. Senate, candidates Gerry Smith and Matthew Corey say they are feeling confident.

“I'm the endorsed candidate, and I think that going in, that gives me a leg up,” Gerry Smith, Republican Candidate for U.S. Senate, said.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

“It's just amazing, the support we're getting,” Matthew Corey, Republican Candidate for Senate, said.

Both candidates share some priority issues, like tougher immigration policies and jumpstarting the economy.

“Job opportunities, and making life more affordable here in Connecticut,” Corey said.

“I'd be a champion in returning to energy independence,” Smith said.

So they are each highlighting their unique experience.

“I'm still the First Selectman of the Town of Beacon Falls,” Smith said.

“You have somebody like myself that actually works, lives, and does business in Connecticut,” Corey said.

The winner in this Primary will face Senator Chris Murphy for the U.S. Senate seat, and both think they can bring in donations after Tuesday’s election.

We have also reached out to Senator Murphy ahead of the Primary, but have not yet heard back.

In Connecticut, 8,747 voters already cast their ballots during seven days of early voting, as the state rolls out that process for the first time this election cycle. However, that is out of more than 2.2 million registered voters.

“I think once more people become more aware of that, you'll see an increase in early voting,” Trish Crouse, University of New Haven Political Science and Public Administration Practitioner in Residence, said.

For those planning to vote Tuesday, Crouse says there are two key tips.

First, voters only need proof of address and do not need a drivers license to be able to vote.

Second, since Connecticut has closed primaries, voters must already be registered with a party to cast a ballot.

“You can change your affiliation prior to any election if you choose to,” Crouse said. “But if you hadn't done it by now, unaffiliated voters will not be allowed to vote in the Primary.”

The Secretary of the State will be speaking Tuesday morning to go over everything voters need to know about the Primary elections. There is detailed information online at MyVote.ct.gov.

Polls for Tuesday’s Primary will be open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.