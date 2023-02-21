Proposed Bill Could Cap Annual Rent Increases in Conn.

For many, the cost of rent has skyrocketed over the past couple of years, but Cap the Rent CT, a coalition of 52 organizations including tenant unions, faith groups and others, is trying to make sure there is a limit.

Cap the Rent CT is holding a press conference at the Legislative Office Building on Tuesday where a public hearing will be held on the issue.

During the public hearing, lawmakers will hear from the coalition, renters and tenant union leaders who are urging them to amend House Bill 6588, which will cap annual rent increases at four percent plus inflation.

Advocates want to amend the bill to keep rent increases at no more than three percent and include good cause eviction protections, among other changes.

According to the coalition, in the last two years, renters in Connecticut saw average rent increases of 20 percent with some areas experiencing 30 to 40 percent increases. A $100 increase in monthly rent is associated with a nine percent increase in homelessness.

In the early portion of the pandemic, there was a significant dip in the number of evictions taking place. By the end of 2022, there were over 22,000.

The meeting is being held at 9:30 a.m.