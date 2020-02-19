Public Hearing to be Held About Vaccination Exemptions

Hundreds of people are expected to descend on the Capitol on Wednesday as lawmakers hold a public hearing on a controversial bill.

The bill would eliminate the state's religious exemptions for certain vaccines for public school students. It would only allow exemptions on school vaccination requirements for medical reasons.

Some who oppose the bill say the state should not be allowed to interfere with someone’s belief system, including chiropractor Dr. Jason Jenkins. He said he’ll be among the many advocating for keeping the exemption.

"I'm not telling someone else how to practice their belief system, but the state really shouldn't tell us how to practice ours," said Dr. Jenkins.

Some who support the bill said it’s a way to continue protecting against illnesses we don’t see anymore.

The bill would leave only medical exeptions for children whose immune system is compromised, who have cancer or have an adverse reaction to vaccinations.

Pediatrician Dr. Richard Uluski said, like other pedatricians, his office has a policy for vaccines similar to those in public schools.

"It's our policy that you have to vaccinate your child in order to come to this practice. It's not only for the safety of your child, but also the children waiting in the waiting room," Dr. Uluski said.

Governor Ned Lamont also spoke out in support of this bill, saying this is a public health issue and not vaccinating is putting other people at risk.