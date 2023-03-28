Public Weighs in About Free School Meals in Connecticut During Public Hearing

The public had a chance to weigh in on a bill about funding for free school meals in Connecticut on Tuesday.

"I do believe lunch is important especially to young kids because if they go to school and they can’t and don’t get enough food, they will get tired, they will fall asleep in class and not comprehend what the teacher is saying in class," said Farmington resident Chuck Bannon.

"Kids who are hungry and it’s not the right thing to do in the richest country in the world, the easiest thing to do, feed children. The fact it’s even a conversation is upsetting," added Nicole Schafer, of Simsbury.

The goal of the bill is to require a study that would be done by the Commissioners of Education, Social Services and Public Health about the funding that would be needed to provide free school meals for students across Connecticut.

"There's been study after study after study, all the information is there, we just need to move forward" said Margaret Dreher, a representative for the School Nutrition Association of Connecticut.

Dreher is encouraging people to reimagine how they see free meals in school.

"You know, we just need to look at it differently. Look at, you receive transportation, you receive Chromebooks. There's no stigma, they don't ask getting on the bus, what's your financial status? We really just want to continue taking care of our kids and providing them, studies show they're the healthiest meals that these children are getting," Dreher said.