Crime and Courts

Rudy Giuliani satisfies judgment in defamation case brought by former Georgia election workers

A judge previously ruled the former Trump attorney had defamed Ruby Freeman and her daughter, Wandrea “Shaye” Moss by falsely claiming they committed election fraud in 2020.

By Zoë Richards and Phil Helsel | NBC News

Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani arrives at the federal courthouse in Washington, Dec. 11, 2023.
Jose Luis Magana/AP

Rudy Giuliani has "fully satisfied" a judgment against him after defaming two former Georgia election workers by falsely accusing them of election fraud in the aftermath of the 2020 presidential contest, according to a federal court filing Monday.

The judgment was satisfied on Friday, the filing said, and comes after Giuliani reached a settlement agreement with Ruby Freeman and her daughter, Wandrea “Shaye” Moss, in January.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

A jury had awarded the former election workers $148 million in damages after a four-day trial in December 2023. The award was subsequently reduced to $146 million by a judge.

Monday's court filing listed interest and attorneys fees on top of that figure.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

A representative for Giuliani did not immediately respond to a request for comment late Monday.

A federal judge found that Giuliani, the former mayor of New York City and a former federal prosecutor, had failed to comply with orders surrounding the 2023 judgment.

In November of last year, U.S. District Judge Lewis Liman called Giuliani’s explanation for failing to turn over valuables “farcical.” In January, Liman found Giuliani in contempt of court for failing to comply with orders to turn over information about his assets.

Politics

Trump administration 53 mins ago

Nearly 40% of contracts canceled by DOGE are expected to produce no savings

Trump administration 5 hours ago

Dan Bongino's yearslong history of FBI criticism and conspiracy theories

Giuliani baselessly accused the women, who were election workers in Fulton County, of fraud following the November 2020 presidential election that Trump lost.

Freeman and Moss sued him for defamation, and he conceded that he made false statements about them. A federal judge in August 2023 ruled that Giuliani had defamed them.

The women said the falsehoods resulted in death threats and that they were hounded by Trump supporters online.

“There is nowhere I feel safe. Nowhere,” Freeman said in taped testimony that was played to a congressional committee in June 2022.

Moss told lawmakers in person that day that the harassment made her reluctant to leave her home. “I second guess everything that I do. It’s affected my life in a — in a major way. In every way. All because of lies. For me doing my job, same thing I’ve been doing forever,” she told Congress.

A settlement agreement was reached between Giuliani and the women in January.

"The past four years have been a living nightmare," Freeman and Moss said at that time.

"We have fought to clear our names, restore our reputations, and prove that we did nothing wrong," they said in a statement then.

This article first appeared on NBCNews.com. Read more from NBC News here:

Copyright NBC News

This article tagged under:

Crime and Courts
Newsletters Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us