State Leaders Remember Fmr. State Senator Billy Ciotto and Fmr. House Majority Leader David Pudlin

State leaders are remembering former state Senator Billy Ciotto and former House Majority Leader David Pudlin.

Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont released statements regarding the passing of Ciotto and Pudlin.

Ciotto served as deputy commissioner of the Dept. of Motor Vehicles before he was elected to the Connecticut State Senate, according to Lamont.

“Connecticut has lost a giant today and the consummate public servant in Billy Ciotto. A legend who had an impact on countless lives, Connecticut is better for having had him serving on behalf of our state. He was a champion for the people of Connecticut, dedicating over half a century to public service in numerous leadership roles," Lamont said in a statement.

"To know Billy was to love him, and as a state we couldn’t be more saddened by his passing. His life, upbringing, and dedication to making the lives of people in Connecticut better is something we should all strive toward," he continued.

Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz also issued a statement on Ciotto's passing.

“Billy Ciotto was one of a kind. He loved the rough and tumble of Democratic politics in Connecticut, his Italian heritage and his cigars — even though he never lit them. The son of immigrants, he never forgot the challenges faced by those who were new to our country and always fought to lift up those working to achieve the American Dream. We will miss his humor, good nature and public service,” said Bysiewicz.

Pudin served as the House Majority Leader in the Connecticut House of Representatives, Lamont added.

“David Pudlin was an extraordinary person who deeply cared for the people of his hometown of New Britain, as well as a devoted advocate on behalf of all Connecticut working men, women, and their families. He was a committed voice for justice, dignity, and equality. I appreciate his loyalty and friendship throughout the years, and he will be missed," Lamont said in a statement.

It's unclear what Ciotto and Pudin passed away from.