State Receives Grant to Build New Hartford-Line Train Station in Windsor Locks

The Connecticut Department of Transportation has received a grant to build a new Hartford-Line train station in Windsor Locks.

Governor Ned Lamont announced the $17.4 million grant from the Federal Railroad Administration on Saturday.

The new station will be about a mile north of the existing Hartford Line station. It's also part of a larger transit-oriented development project in historic downtown Windsor Locks, Gov. Lamont added.

“This project represents the best in state, local, and private partnerships, and underscores everyone’s commitment to transit-oriented development. Our administration is committed to upgrading Connecticut’s transportation system to remove gridlock and get our state moving again," Gov. Lamont said in part in a release on Saturday. "Projects like this one are essential to getting that done."

Multiple state agencies have been working on and funding the project including the Connecticut Dept. of Transportation, the Dept. of Economic and Community Development, the Dept. of Housing and the Office of Policy and Management, Gov. Lamont said.

Other improvements are also being made including track and signal work, street-level rail crossings and Amtrak rail yard work, authorities added.