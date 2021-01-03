State Sen. Carlo Leone Resigns Days Before Tentative Start of Legislative Session

State Senator Carlo Leone has resigned just days before the tentative start of the new legislative session, according to Secretary of the State Denise Merrill.

Merrill shared Leone's resignation letter on Twitter.

Today, I received the resignation of State Senator Carlo Leone, effective January 5, 2021. Thank you Senator, for your hard work and service to the state of Connecticut, and I wish you all the best in your next chapter. (1/3) pic.twitter.com/EUZiDFZh2P — Denise Merrill (@SOTSMerrill) January 3, 2021

His resignation is effective Tuesday, Jan 5, the letter reads. He was a member of the 27th State Senate district, which includes parts of Stamford and Darien.

Leone has been a state senator since 2011. He currently serves as Deputy President Pro Tempore as well as Chair of the Transportation Committee. He did not provide a reason for resigning.

"It has been my great honor to serve as the Senator for the 27th District and as a member of the Connecticut Senate and I will forever cherish my time there," Leone wrote in the letter.

The new legislative session is expected to convene on Jan. 6.

Merrill noted that Gov. Ned Lamont has 10 days to issue a writ of election to choose a replacement in the 27th State Senate District.