Statewide Road Safety Bill ‘Vision Zero' Advances in Legislature

The Vision Zero bill advanced in the state legislature on Monday afternoon, bringing it one step closer to a law that would require a number of new traffic safety regulations on Connecticut roadways.

“I think it’s a great idea, especially here in New Haven, it feels necessary. I regularly feel unsafe when I’m walking to school,” said Lauren Maxwell.

Last year was the deadliest year on Connecticut streets. In 2022, 386 people were killed, 75 of them were pedestrians. So far, 90 people have died this year in roadway crashes.

“Every community in Connecticut seems to be a walking community and I think it would be really helpful from a safety standpoint,” said John Concklin.

Safety is at the center of the Vision Zero bill. It was created by the recommendations from the Vision Zero Committee, which was established by the state in 2021 to find ways to cut traffic fatalities.

“And it's been a culmination of months of work and collaboration, to study, you know, what would be most impactful?” said CT DOT spokesperson Shannon Burnham. “What policies, what sort of public education, what sort of training would be most impactful for drivers and pedestrians to help reduce roadway fatalities?”

“Sometimes cars come flying by here on Orange Street running red lights and things like that,” said Matt Gordon. “I think it would be great to put more speed bumps, red light cameras, things like that.”

Red light and speed cameras would be allowed in municipalities, helmets would be required for motorcyclists, and cities and towns would be required to submit street safety plans.

“This Vision Zero bill, we believe, will be one of the most impactful ways that we can make our roadways safer and Connecticut,” said Burnham.

Road safety studies are also included, as well as safety classes on driving habits and pedestrian skills for public school students.

“I do like to walk a lot, so I think that a law like this would be really meaningful to know that you could just feel a little more safe on the street,” said Maxwell.

If passed by the legislature, some of these requirements could go into effect as early as October 1.