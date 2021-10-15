Texas House Passes Bill Targeting Transgender Students in Sports

The Republican-controlled Texas House of Representatives passed a bill Thursday that would bar transgender students from playing on school sports teams based on their gender identity.

House Bill 25 would require that public school athletic teams must be based on a student's gender on their birth certificate at or near the time of birth.

"The Texas House just voted to discriminate against trans kids and exclude them from playing sports as their authentic selves," the American Civil Liberties Union of Texas tweeted, adding the fight against it and similar bills was not over.

The House passed the bill 76-54.

"We frankly right now have more laws being proposed to oppose transgender children participating [in sports], than we have transgender children who are actually participating," said Palm Springs, California councilmember Lisa Middleton, the first transgender person elected to a political office in the state. She and Tony Hoang of Equality California sound off with LX News.