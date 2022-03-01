‘The State of the Union Is Strong': Biden Closes Out First Address

In closing out his first State of the Union address, Biden said that the country will "protect freedom and liberty, to expand fairness and opportunity."

"We will save democracy," Biden said. "As hard as these times have been, I am more optimistic about America today than I have been my whole life. Because I see the future that is within our grasp. Because I know there is simply nothing beyond our capacity."

"On this night, in our 245th year as a nation, I have come to report on the State of the Union," Biden added. "And my report is this: the State of the Union is strong—because you, the American people, are strong."