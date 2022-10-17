The US Has Never Had a Lesbian Governor. These Two Women Could Change That.

This coming Election Day, these lesbian trailblazers could shatter glass ceilings once more

Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey, left, and former Oregon House Speaker Tina Kotek, right. Both women are candidates for governor of Massachusetts and Oregon, respectively.
AP

Gubernatorial candidates Maura Healey and Tina Kotek are no strangers to political firsts.

In 2009, Healey, who is now the Massachusetts attorney general, led the nation’s first successful challenge to the Defense of Marriage Act, a 1996 law that prohibited federal recognition of same-sex marriages. And in 2014 she broke barriers again, becoming the nation’s first out lesbian elected state attorney general.

The 2014 congressional elections continue to shape the judiciary in ways that impact decisions to this day.

Nearly 3,000 miles west, Kotek became the country’s first out lesbian speaker of a state House of Representatives in 2013. She made history again by becoming Oregon’s longest-serving House speaker, before stepping down in January to run for governor.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

This coming Election Day, these lesbian trailblazers could shatter glass ceilings once more, simultaneously becoming the first out lesbians ever elected governor in the United States.

Read more at NBCNews.com.

Decision 2022

2022 midterm elections 1 hour ago

Your Choice. Your Voice. Your Vote: Tell Us What's at Stake for You This Midterm

LX Sep 12

Think the Midterms Aren't Important? 1958 Is Proof They Are.

Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather First Alert Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts LX News Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us