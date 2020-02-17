William Barr

These Prosecutors Want Radical Criminal Justice Change. Barr Is Fighting to Stop Them

ensions reached a peak last week after Barr eviscerated the movement in a speech before the Major County Sheriffs of America

APTOPIX Trump Russia Probe
Patrick Semansky/AP

Progressive prosecutors, coming off one of the biggest years in their movement's short history, are looking to 2020 with hope of winning key district attorney offices around the nation and boosting their influence with an overhaul of the system from within.

Attorney General William Barr is standing in their way, NBC News reported.

Tensions reached a peak last week after Barr eviscerated the movement in a speech before the Major County Sheriffs of America. He said the "self-styled 'social justice' reformers are refusing to enforce entire categories of law, including law against resisting police officers."

In a response signed by about 40 reform-minded prosecutors from around in the country, the progressives said they "spend every day trying to make our communities safer and healthier."

William Barr
