Today is the Last Day to Request an Absentee Ballot From Town Hall

Election Day is tomorrow and today is the last day to request an absentee ballot from your town hall.

By state law, the town clerks have the authority to go ahead and open up the outer envelope to save time processing all of the ballots on Election Day.

It's expected to take hours to run all of the ballots through the tabulators.

Here's a look at what happens to your absentee ballot once it leaves your hand.

As of Friday, the Secretary of the State's Office said 584,000 people have already returned their absentee ballot in Connecticut.

Over the weekend in New Haven, they were allowing voters to fill out an absentee ballot application right outside City Hall. Residents were able to fill out the form and turn it in right there to get their ballot.

Absentee voting due to the pandemic has been one of the biggest stories of the 2020 election year.

Some people said they have enjoyed the option to vote absentee this year.

"It's more accessible, it was much more convenient to do it than going in person and risking you know, COVID," said Alejandro Bermudez, of Newington.

There are another 100,000 people that have requested an absentee ballott and have not returned it yet.

You must follow a certain set of steps to ensure that your absentee ballot will be counted.

If possible, residents are encouraged to try and get them in the drop boxes today. The deadline to drop them off is 8 p.m. on Election Day.

Any ballots dropped off on Election Day will have to wait to be counted because they have to cross check things and make sure the voter didn't also vote in person.