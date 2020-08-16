Tong Working With Other Attorney Generals Across the U.S. to Make Sure Every Vote is Counted

Amid concerns over President Trump undermining the U.S. Postal Service, Connecticut Attorney General William Tong said he and other AGs across the country are working to make sure the USPS is equipped to handle mail-in voting.

Here's his message to voters:

"They can, will and should have confidence that Connecticut voters will be able to vote, that their votes will be collected and counted, and they will count towards the final result; not just for president but for all the races on the ballot," Tong said in an interview with NBC Connecticut.

Help us build the #firewall. Complaints are pouring in from across the country. Seniors can’t get meds. Ballots not arriving until after primaries. Child support, rent, disability and worker’s comp checks delayed. Keep sending your stories. They're critical as we build our case. — AG William Tong (@AGWilliamTong) August 16, 2020

Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Sunday she is calling the House back into session over the crisis at the USPS, setting up a political showdown amid growing concerns that the Trump White House is trying to undermine the agency ahead of the election. The house could reportedly be back in session as early as Saturday.

It's illegal to interfere with the mail. It's illegal to interfere with the postal service. It's illegal to block someone from voting. State AGs are mobilizing to stop the President’s unconstitutional and illegal actions. — AG William Tong (@AGWilliamTong) August 16, 2020

Trump said last week that he was blocking a $25 billion emergency injection sought by the Postal Service.

Trump has attacked states' plans to expand voting by mail, saying without evidence that there is widespread mail fraud.

Numerous states received letters from the U.S. Postal Service in recent days warning them that the agency that oversees mail in the United States will not be able to fulfill requests for mail-in ballots.