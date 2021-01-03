georgia

Trump Begs Georgia Sec. of State to Overturn Election Results in Remarkable, Hourlong Phone Call

“There’s no way I lost Georgia,” Trump said. "There’s no way. We won by hundreds of thousands of votes."

Trump holds rally in Valdosta, Georgia
Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images

President Donald Trump begged Georgia's secretary of state to overturn the election results in a remarkable, hourlong phone call obtained by NBC News on Sunday.

Excerpts of the call, which took place Saturday, were first published by The Washington Post earlier Sunday.

The phone call featured Trump, days before he is set to leave office, pleading with Raffensperger to alter the vote total and launching into a barrage of discredited conspiracy theories about the election. Trump even suggested that Raffensperger may face criminal consequences should he refuse to intervene in accordance with Trump's wishes.

Politics

Senate 5 hours ago

Senate Race Thrusts ‘Black America's Church' Into Spotlight

connecticut politics 5 hours ago

Virus, Budget Likely to Dominate Unusual Legislative Session

Raffensperger and his office's general counsel, Ryan Germany, pushed back on the president's claims and said President-elect Joe Biden's victory of more than 12,700 votes was accurate.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com

This article tagged under:

georgiaDonald Trump2020 Presidential Raceelection resultsBrad Raffensperger
COVID-19 and Vaccine Updates Local Only in Connecticut NBCLX U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Community Season of Giving Sports Dog House Video Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us