Trump Endorses GOP Candidate Leora Levy for US Senate

Former President Donald Trump has endorsed Connecticut Republican candidate Leora Levy for U.S. Senate.

Levy took to social media to share her endorsement from the former president.

"I’m honored to have your complete and total endorsement!" she said.

According to an alert from the Senate hopeful, Trump said Levy will "work hard to grow the economy, secure the boarder, fight for energy independence, support our military and our Vets, champion election integrity, protect the Second Amendment and fight violence and vicious crime."