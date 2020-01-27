impeachment

Trump Impeachment Trial: Live Updates

President Donald Trump's defense team begins its second day of arguments in the Senate impeachment trial after the Democratic House managers laid out their case last week charging the president with abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. The president's legal team kicked off their defense Saturday, taking only two hours to outline their case for exonerating the president. White House counsel Pat Cipollone said Trump's lawyers don't expect to take the full 24 hours allotted to them.

Follow our live coverage below:

Local U.S. & World Video Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Weather Stories Investigations NBC CT Responds Entertainment Entertainment News CT Live Taste Of Today COZI TV Sports Giants New England Patriots Connect To Healthier Traffic
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us