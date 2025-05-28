Trump administration

Trump pardons former Connecticut Gov. John Rowland

President Donald Trump has pardoned former Connecticut Gov. John Rowland, who was convicted in two federal criminal cases.

In July 2004, Rowland resigned less than halfway through his third term as governor rather than testify before a special House Committee of Inquiry, after a ruling by the state Supreme Court.

He pleaded guilty in December 2004 as part of a pay-to-play scheme that included $90,000 in luxury flights from Key Air of Oxford to Las Vegas and Florida.

He served 10 months in federal prison and several months of house arrest in that case.

Rowland was convicted in 2014 of election fraud and obstruction of justice.

Following the pardon, Rowland said he was "humbled and appreciative."

"I've been blessed with a wonderful family and friends that have been through a great deal over the years," Rowland said in a statement. "This is a wonderful final resolution."

The Connecticut Republican Party issued a statement saying they are happy for Rowland and his family.

"John Rowland has led an exemplary life since his return to Connecticut. We wish him and his family the very best," CT GOP Chair Ben Proto said.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

