Two Republicans vying to challenge Murphy for U.S. Senate

Gerry Smith and Matthew Corey both think they’re best suited to be the first Connecticut Republican to reverse four decades of losses in U.S. Senate races.

The two men largely agree on policy, but say their experience will help them beat Sen. Chris Murphy, (D) Connecticut.

First, they must win the party’s nomination in the Aug. 13 primary. Early voting for the primary runs from Aug. 5 to Aug. 11.

Smith, the endorsed candidate, is currently the First Selectman in Beacon Falls. He believes his success winning elections should appeal to Republicans.

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

“I’ve run six elections and I’ve won five and my opponent has run five and lost all five,” he said during an interview Monday.

Corey, who runs One Wood Pub in East Hartford, has run and lost several federal elections, including against Murphy in 2018.

He said he’s built up name recognition and experience, though, and he’s better situated to run against the popular and well-funded Murphy in a statewide race.

“You can’t run a municipality election in a U.S. Senate, a U.S. federal race,” he said.

When it comes to the issues, both men say their top priority is attack Democrats over the economy and inflation.

Smith said he wants to increase drilling for oil as a way to achieve energy independence and to grow jobs.

“Once we start drilling at home, more oil here, it puts everyone to work,” he said.

Corey voiced his support for former President Donald Trump’s past apprenticeship plan to help people get skills.

“When I was a window cleaner for 32 years, I looked into corporate America literally from the outside in,” he said. “We see a lot of these jobs getting shipped overseas.”

Both men also said they support a tougher immigration policy for the Southern border, specifically not letting people into the country until they’ve obtained legal status.

Smith and Corey are both aware of the fundraising gap they face. Murphy’s campaign had $9.7 million on hand as of June 30.

Smith was down to about $5,000 and Corey had $28,000 at the same point. Both candidates think they can energize Republican donors and supports after winning the primary.