Union Encourages Teachers to Wear Red for Education Today

Educators across the state are calling on lawmakers to pass bills they say are critical to students and public education.

Several teachers are planning on wearing red to support education. Their goal is to get the attention of lawmakers at the State Capitol on Wednesday.

Teachers plan to email, leave voicemails and fill their social media feeds with firsthand accounts of what's happening in their school classrooms.

The Connecticut Education Association, which is the largest teacher's union in the state, is encouraging this and is encouraging teachers to wear Red for Education on Wednesday.

The CEA wants state legislators to pass legislation that provides more certified mental health professionals, improves air quality, prohibits dual teaching over the computer and in-person at the same time and takes steps to retain and recruit more teachers.

They're also encouraging the community to wear Red for Education as well and join in on their effort.