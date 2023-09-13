decision 2023

Voters chose candidates in 2023 primaries

The polls have closed across Connecticut after voters made their choices in primaries in more than two dozen cities and towns on Tuesday.

Fourteen municipalities held Republican primaries, while 12 held Democratic primaries.

Bridgeport

Mayor Joe Ganim narrowly defeated a primary challenge from John Gomes, Bridgeport's former chief administrative officer. Gomes declined to concede Tuesday night. Ganim will now take on Republican attorney David R. Herz in November.

Derby

The Republican race in Derby was too close to call Tuesday night. Unofficial results show incumbent Mayor Richard Dziekan with 192 votes and his challenger, Gino DiGiovanni Jr. with 202 votes. The margin is close enough to trigger a recount, which will likely be held Friday. DiGiovanni continued his campaign despite his arrest in August on charges that he entered the U.S. Capitol during the riot on Jan. 6, 2021.

Hamden

Democratic voters in Hamden chose current Mayor Lauren Garrett over Board of Education member Walter Morton IV. Garrett moves on to the November election when she will try and secure a second term in office.

Hartford

Arun Arulampulam declared victory in Hartford's Democratic primary Tuesday night. He is looking to win in November to take the place of outgoing Mayor Luke Bronin.

New Haven

In New Haven, Mayor Justin Elicker held off a challenge from his fellow Democrat Liam Brennan. Elicker is running for his third term after first being elected to the position in 2019.

West Haven

Barry Lee Cohen defeated Republican party-endorsed candidate Paige Weinstein Tuesday. He will now take on Democratic state representative Dorinda Borer in November.

