Voters to decide on absentee ballot expansion

Voters this fall could decide another major change to Connecticut’s voting process.

A statewide referendum will ask voters if they want to change the rules around absentee balloting, essentially allowing the legislature to move toward no-fault absentee ballots.

If approved, the move would come two years after voters approved early voting.

“It just makes voting more accessible,” Connecticut League of Women Voters co-President Patricia Rossi said.

Changes to the state’s constitution must be approved during a statewide vote, meaning the referendum must occur during a presidential or gubernatorial election.

This year’s ballot question asks voters if the state’s constitution should be changed so the legislature can allow all voters to get an absentee ballot.

The state constitution currently limits who is eligible for absentee ballots. The list includes active-duty military, people with an illness or disability and voters who are out of town on Election Day.

Supporters of the ballot question, including some Democrats, have said they want no-excuse absentee balloting, a move that would allow anyone to vote without going to the polls.

“Especially for seniors, disabled individuals and working people, that can often be difficulty,” Rep. Matt Blumenthal (D-Stamford) said.

Critics warn the language is too broad, though, and could essentially result in the state mailing ballots to all voters.

Vote-by-mail systems are used in nine states, but Rep. Gale Mastrofrancesco (R-Wolcott) doesn’t believe Connecticut has enough security for that.

“People need to be very aware of what their voting for and what the possibilities are that can happen,” she said.

Mastrofrancesco noted Democratic lawmakers approved a full week of early voting for primaries and 14 days ahead of the presidential election, despite concerns from local registrars of voters.

Turnout was low for the primary, prompting questions if the early voting periods were too long.

A similar ballot measure failed in 2014. Supporters of that measure said the result was because voters didn’t understand what ballot question asked.

Then all voters were able to request absentee ballots during the pandemic by claiming an illness.

Supporters and opponents are now in a rush to get their message out to voters.

“Certainly we’re going to educate the voters as much as we can to let them – so they certainly understand the questions,” Mastrofrancesco said.

Rossi said the LWV has been spreading pamphlets in support of the measure. She’s confident voters will approve the change once they understand it.

“If people understand the question, they tend to want to expand voting opportunities,” Rossi said.