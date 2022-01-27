Supreme Court

Biden Vows to Nominate 1st Black Woman to Supreme Court by End of February

Stephen Breyer
SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images

President Joe Biden formally announced the retirement of Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer, thanking him for his "remarkable" service and reaffirming his commitment to nominate the court's first Black woman justice.

"It's long overdue in my opinion," Biden said, noting that he would make his choice by the end of February.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android and choose the alerts you want.

Breyer has been a pragmatic force on a court that has grown increasingly conservative, trying to forge majorities with more moderate justices right and left of center. His retirement will give Biden the chance to name and win confirmation of a replacement before next fall's election when Republicans could retake the Senate and block future nominees.

He has been a justice since 1994, appointed by President Bill Clinton. Along with the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, he opted not to step down the last time the Democrats controlled the White House and the Senate during Barack Obama’s presidency. Ginsburg died in September 2020, and then-President Donald Trump filled the vacancy with a conservative justice, Amy Coney Barrett.

Politics

US-Russia relations 6 hours ago

Russia Sees Little Optimism in US Response on Ukraine Crisis

car crash 7 hours ago

Buttigieg Pledges Help as Car Fatalities Keep Spiking Higher

Breyer’s departure won’t change the 6-3 conservative advantage on the court because his replacement will almost certainly be confirmed by a Senate where Democrats have the slimmest majority. It will make conservative Justice Clarence Thomas the oldest member of the court. Thomas turns 74 in June.

Democrats are planning a swift confirmation, perhaps even before Breyer officially steps down, which is not expected before summer.

The Associated Press/NBC

This article tagged under:

Supreme CourtJoe BidenStephen Breyer
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather First Alert Weather Blog Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts NBCLX Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us