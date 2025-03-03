Westport First Selectwoman Jen Tooker announces run for CT governor

Jen Tooker, who is currently serving as first selectwoman of Westport, has announced that she will run for governor in Connecticut.

Tooker's campaign said she is a champion for fiscal responsibility, economic growth and government accountability.

"For too long, Connecticut families and businesses have been burdened by high taxes, rising costs and a state government that lacks accountability," Tooker said.

"I'm running for governor to restore fiscal discipline, create an economy where businesses and workers thrive and make Connecticut a place where families can afford to stay, work and retire," she continued.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

Tooker's campaign said she has successfully led efforts to enhance economic development, improve public safety and strengthen schools in Westport.

New Britain Mayor Erin Stewart recently filed paperwork indicating she was considering a run for statewide office in the upcoming election.

The gubernatorial election is set to take place on Nov. 3, 2026.