Yale Professor to Co-Chair Biden's COVID-19 Task Force

A Yale University professor will co-chair President-elect Joe Biden's COVID-19 task force, according to NBC News.

Dr. Marcella Nunez-Smith, associate professor of medicine at Yale, will be one of three task force co-chairs.

Former Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy and former FDA Commissioner Dr. David Kessler will also be co-chairs of the task force, according to NBC News.

The President-elect is expected to name his COVID-19 task force on Monday, a campaign source told NBC News.

