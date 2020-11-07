Yale Professor to Co-Chair Biden's COVID-19 Task Force

A Yale University professor will co-chair President-elect Joe Biden's COVID-19 task force, according to NBC News.
Dr. Marcella Nunez-Smith, associate professor of medicine at Yale, will be one of three task force co-chairs.
Former Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy and former FDA Commissioner Dr. David Kessler will also be co-chairs of the task force, according to NBC News.
The President-elect is expected to name his COVID-19 task force on Monday, a campaign source told NBC News.
