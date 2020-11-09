Yale Professor to Co-Chair President-Elect Biden's COVID-19 Task Force

A Yale University professor will co-chair President-elect Joe Biden's COVID-19 task force, according to NBC News.

Dr. Marcella Nunez-Smith will be one of three task force co-chairs.

She is an associate professor of medicine at Yale University. She will help advise President-elect Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris.

Former Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy and former FDA Commissioner Dr. David Kessler will also be co-chairs of the task force, according to NBC News.

Biden said the advisory board will help shape his approach to managing the surge in COVID-19 infections as well as ensure vaccines are safe, effective and distributed efficiently, equitably and free.

“Dealing with the coronavirus pandemic is one of the most important battles our administration will face, and I will be informed by science and by experts,” President-elect Biden said in part in a statement.

Quinnipiac University's Wesley Renfro, political science professor, gives more perspective on Joe Biden's projected win.

The President-elect named his full COVID-19 advisory board on Monday.

Meanwhile, people across Connecticut and the country are still reeling about the election results and Biden's win.

There have been passionate celebrations from Biden supporters while Trump supporters continue to question the integrity of the election.

Connecticut residents are making their voices heard at the capitol in Hartford after hearing that Joe Biden was announced the president-elect of the U.S.

“I just feel with Joe Biden being in office, there is more of a chance of our needs being met and our demands is being heard," said Joanna Iovino, of Hartford.

“I hope that all the patriots out there will stand with President Trump because it's just a huge fraud on the American people," Kevin Evans, of New Britain, added.