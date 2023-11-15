prospect

Prospect police alerts regarding a spike in vehicles break-ins

By Lia Holmes

Police
Tuesday night brought a wave of vehicle break-ins in Prospect, with thieves smashing windows and running off with valuable items despite the cars being securely locked, according to police.

Police are urging residents to exercise caution and avoid leaving any valuable items inside their vehicles.

Officials also reassured that their midnight shift officers are on high alert, patrolling throughout the town to enhance safety.

