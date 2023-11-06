Salvation Army seeks spirited volunteers to help with iconic Red Kettle Campaign

The Red Kettle Campaign is an iconic way the Salvation Army uses to help financially support their programs with the involvement of the community over the holiday season.

With a growing financial demand for their charitable causes and essential services in Connecticut.

"Red Kettles are a sign of hope each holiday season in thousands of communities. The funds raised stay local, and support programs that are an essential lifeline for many of our neighbors. Registering to ring helps make a meaningful, lasting impact for those in need, so I hope those who are able will join us in our work to meet the unprecedented need," said Major Debra Ashcraft, the Salvation Army's Division Commander of Connecticut and Rhode Island.

Both individual and group volunteers are invited to join, with the flexibility to choose shifts from Monday to Saturday. Shifts can be as brief as two hours and are available throughout November and December.

Every dollar raised during this holiday campaign helps maintain the Salvation Army’s programs over the year.

Here's a look at what money raised in 2022 funded in Connecticut:

55,858 Toys Distributed

22,838 Food Baskets/ Dinners Provided

8,043 Children Served

4,092 Individuals Gave the Gift of Time ; 35,724 Volunteer Hours Given

To become a volunteer bell ringer, fill out this form or email: Kathryn.Perrett@USE.SalvationArmy.Org

For alternative ways to contribute to their mission, click here to visit their website.