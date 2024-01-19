Skiers and snowboarders embrace the snow and bitter cold at Mount Southington

As another inch of snow fell across the state, skiers and snowboarders were excited to spend Friday at Mount Southington, even in 20-degree temperatures.

“It's a beautiful day. I mean, where else would I be? I haven't skied in probably 20 years. I have a partial knee replacement. I'm excited about it. I'm in shape for it. My brother's with me. And it looks like the snow is fantastic today. So I'm excited,” said Craig Larson, a skier from Chester.

Larson made sure to layer up for the cold weather.

“It's not cold enough to keep us away,” said Larson.

Layering up is exactly what Jay Dougherty, the general manager of Mount Southington, advises heading into tomorrow’s bitter cold.

“Skiers and snowboarders are pretty hardy. So, they typically layer up. For new skiers and snowboarders, we definitely suggest that you know wear different layers. You can shed them if you get too warm, but you have them if you're too cold,” said Dougherty.

Ryan Slesinski, a ski instructor at Mount Southington, said he doesn’t like to wear goggles, but covering your face is important.

“I like you know, people I’m teaching to see my eyes and I like the eye contact. So I try and wear a bandana to cover up my face a little because although it's not that cold right now sitting here, when you're going down the hill, it gets a little windy so it's nice to cover your face and ears,” said Slesinski.

Doughtery expects people will continue to come throughout Saturday despite the extremely cold wind chills on Saturday.