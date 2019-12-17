State police

Slippery Conditions Cause Accidents Across the State

State and local police have reported several accidents across the state as icy conditions continue.

State police responded to I-84 Eastbound in Tolland between exits 66 and 68 after two separate tractor trailer accidents. In both incidents, the truck slid off the highway.

Both trucks were leaking diesel fuel, prompting a response by DEEP.

In Hartford, a minor accident near exit 52 on I-84 Eastbound near the tunnel cause all lanes to be closed just before 10 p.m. Tuesday.

State police are asking that drivers remain off the roads if possible. If you must drive, they ask that you reduce speeds and proceed with caution.

