2021 Thursday Night Football Schedule: How to Watch Panthers at Texans

Here's the entire 2021 Thursday Night Football Schedule and where to watch each game on TV

By Ethan Cadeaux

Thursday Night Football has provided a pair of classics over the first two weeks of the 2021 NFL season.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers outlasted the Dallas Cowboys in Week 1 and Washington Football Team beat the New York Giants in similar dramatic fashion last Thursday to start Week 2 in the NFL.

Thursday Night Football games, long the least interesting of the NFL's primetime games year after year, have more juice this season with a schedule loaded with can't-miss matchups.

Anyone interested in Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers at Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals? Here's where to watch that game and the rest of the TNF slate this season:

Thursday Night Football Schedule 2021

Week 3

September 23: Carolina Panthers at Houston Texans

Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

Channel: NFL Network

Week 4

September 30: Jacksonville Jaguars at Cincinnati Bengals

Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

Channel: NFL Network

Week 5

October 7: Los Angeles Chargers at Seattle Seahawks

Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

Channel: FOX, NFL Network

Week 6

October 14: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Philadelphia Eagles 

Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

Channel: FOX, NFL Network

Week 7

October 21: Denver Broncos at Cleveland Browns

Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

Channel: FOX, NFL Network

Week 8

October 28: Green Bay Packers at Arizona Cardinals

Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

Channel: FOX, NFL Network

Week 9

November 4: New York Jets at Indianapolis Colts

Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

Channel: FOX, NFL Network

Week 10

November 11: Baltimore Ravens at Miami Dolphins

Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

Channel: FOX, NFL Network

Week 11

November 18: New England Patriots at Atlanta Falcons

Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

Channel: FOX, NFL Network

Week 12 -- Thanksgiving

Here is the full, three-game Thanksgiving day slate on Thursday, November 25:

12:30 p.m.: Chicago Bears at Detroit Lions, FOX

4:30 p.m.: Las Vegas Raiders at Dallas Cowboys, CBS

8:20 p.m.: Buffalo Bills at New Orleans Saints, NBC 

Week 13

December 2: Dallas Cowboys at New Orleans Saints

Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

Channel: FOX, NFL Network

Week 14

December 9: Pittsburgh Steelers at Minnesota Vikings

Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

Channel: FOX, NFL Network

Week 15

December 16: Kansas City Chiefs at Los Angeles Chargers

Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

Channel: FOX, NFL Network

Week 16 

December 23: San Francisco 49ers at Tennessee Titans 

Time: 4:30 p.m. ET

Channel: NFL Network

